Teenagers found guilty of killing 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

A 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl have been found guilty of killing an 80-year-old dog walker who was filmed being assaulted before his death.

The six-week trial heard Bhim Kohli, 80, was injured and racially abused just yards from his home in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester on 1 September last year.

Jurors at Leicester Crown Court deliberated for six hours and 46 minutes before unanimously convicting the boy and girl, who cannot be named because of their ages, of manslaughter.

The boy had also been charged with murder, but was found not guilty by the jury on that count.

The youths, who sat in the dock for the first time since their trial began, appeared upset as the verdicts were returned by the foreman of the jury.

open image in gallery The scene in Franklin Park ( PA Wire )

Jurors were told Mr Kohli suffered a broken neck and rib fractures which were consistent with “something heavy striking the rib cage” and died in hospital the next evening.

The boy, who denied inflicting the fatal injuries, told a friend he would go “on the run” to Hinckley, in Leicestershire, the day after the attack but was arrested by police minutes later while hiding in a bush, the court heard.

In a letter written two months after the attack, the court heard the boy said “I did it and I accept I’m doing time” and “I kinda just needed anger etc releasing”.

After the verdicts were returned, Mr Justice Turner further remanded the 15-year-old boy into custody and granted the female defendant bail.

He told the jury: “It’s quite clear from what I have seen that you have been following the case closely and have been extremely conscientious in the discharge of your duty.”

He adjourned sentencing for the youths until 20 May.