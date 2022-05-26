Star of Big Brother Greece arrested over alleged rape of British tourist

A star of Greece’s Big Brother has been accused of raping a 21-year-old British tourist in a field.

Steve Milatos, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking the girl after asking her to join him at a nightclub on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Mr Milatos denies the allegations. His lawyer Stelios Alexandris has said the sex was consensual.

The alleged victim is being examined by psychiatrist and a medical examiner, according to local outlet Proto Thema.

Mr Milatos was arrested on Tuesday night by officers in Lindos, a small town on the island, after the incident was reported to police.

The 30-year-old, who is also a model and influencer, was expected to appear in front of a prosecutor later in the day.

He has more than 112,000 Instagram followers and shares regular updates about his life. However he first tasted fame after appearing on the Greek version of the popular reality show.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British woman following an incident in Rhodes.”