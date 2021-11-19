Birmingham: 13-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in the back

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the back in Hockley Circus, Birmingham on Thursday night.

A spokesperson from the force said it is understood the 13-year-old was walking down Hockley Circus when he was shot in the back shortly before 7pm. It added that investigations are in “very early stages.”

The schoolboy is currently in critical condition with injuries believed to be life-changing, West Midlands police has confirmed.

The Hockley Circus area has remained closed as investigations are conducted. Police have also released an urgent appeal for anyone in the area with information.

A spokesperson said: “We are urgently appealing to anyone in the area with any information. This is a busy area with lots of motorists, so we’re asking anyone with dashcams to check their footage as this may help us identify the people responsible.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has released the following statement: “We were called to reports of a gunshot incident near to Hockley Circus in Birmingham at 7.16pm last night.

“One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”

West Midlands police has asked witnesses to get in contact if they have any information that could support investigations.

“Contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote log number 3589 of 18/11. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111,” a spokesperson added.