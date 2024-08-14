Fake AK-47 ‘threats’ video accused pleads not guilty to firearms offence

Support truly

A man accused of threatening serious harm and death with an imitation AK-47 assault rifle in a social media video viewed 1.4 million times, has denied the charges against him.

Habeeb Khan pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to a charge of possessing an imitation AK-47 between August 4 and 6 with intent to cause “members of the EDL” (English Defence League) to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

Khan, 49, of Sparkbrook, Birmingham, also denied sending a threatening communication between the same dates in a video uploaded to X, formerly Twitter.

Habeeb Khan appeared at Birmingham Crown Court (PA) ( PA Archive )

He appeared in the dock before Judge Simon Drew KC, who was told that the defendant said he did not know the video was being circulated on social media, and claimed he did not upload it.

Khan, dressed in a round-necked grey sweater, spoke only to enter his pleas and confirm his name.

Adjourning the case, Judge Drew said: “These matters need to be dealt with speedily.

“I am adjourning your case. The trial is going to take place on November 18 and I have given directions in relation to your trial.

“In the meantime you are remanded in custody.”