Man admits killing mum and daughter and injuring three in Boxing Day crash

A man has admitted causing the deaths of a mother and daughter and seriously injuring three others in a Boxing Day crash.

Amanda Riley, 49, and Linda Philips, 72, both died on December 26 2023, following a collision involving Mohammed Ibrahim’s BMW on East Meadway in Shard End, Birmingham, and three others were left injured.

The 25-year-old defendant, who was 23 at the time of the collision and from Sheldon in Birmingham, was charged by West Midlands Police last month and appeared at the city’s crown court on Wednesday.

Appearing in the dock wearing black and carrying a holdall, Ibrahim pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in front of a packed public gallery.

Judge Andrew Smith KC said Ibrahim would be facing a substantial prison sentence due to the “combined gravity” of the charges he had admitted.

The defendant, who arrived at the court hearing in a taxi, according to his barrister, and stood in the dock with his hands clasped in front of him, was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on July 16.

The judge said: “You know that the serious charges you have pleaded guilty to will lead to you receiving a substantial term of imprisonment.

“You will be sentenced on the 16th of July and between now and then, you will remain in custody. You can now go with the dock officer.”

At the time of the collision, police said a BMW 4 Series, a MG ZS and a quad bike were involved, and Mrs Philips and Ms Riley were passengers in the MG.

In a statement released in the weeks after their deaths, the family said: “Linda and Amanda, mother and daughter, were cruelly taken from us on Boxing Day.

“Linda was a beautiful and dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie and so much more. Her husband, children, grandchildren and family loved Linda very much, and Linda absolutely adored her family.

“Amanda was a beautiful and much-loved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie.

“Amanda’s parents, daughters, and grandchildren loved her so much, and Amanda was the apple of her grandchildren’s eye.”