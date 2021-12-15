Suspect appears in court charged with attempting to murder 13-year-old boy
Zidann Edwards, from Hockley, Birmingham, is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
A suspect accused of attempting to murder a 13-year-old in a street shooting has been remanded in custody.
Zidann Edwards, of Ford Street, Birmingham is charged with trying to kill a teenager who was shot in the back in nearby Hockley Circus.
The victim, who cannot be identified because of a court order, was left with life-changing injuries after being chased and shot on November 18.
A court spokesman said Edwards, who has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, appeared in court on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on January 12.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail.
