Second teenage suspect remanded in custody charged with city centre murder

The youth, aged 15, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of 17-year-old stabbing victim Muhammad Hassam Ali.

Matthew Cooper
Wednesday 24 April 2024 13:53
Muhammad Hassam Ali (West Midlands Police/PA)
Muhammad Hassam Ali (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

A second suspect has appeared in court charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy in Birmingham’s Victoria Square earlier this year.

The 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of killing Muhammad Hassam Ali.

The youth, who was ordered to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, was arrested in January and had been on police bail prior to being charged.

A second boy, also aged 15, was charged with murder in the days after the attack and remains in custody awaiting trial.

He pleaded not guilty at a court hearing last week and was told he will face a trial in Coventry in July.

He also denied unlawful possession of a knife at the scene of the stabbing.

Muhammad died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Victoria Square shortly before 3.30pm on January 20.

