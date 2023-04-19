For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who was bitten by a pair of dogs four times in less than a minute has said the attack “felt like eternity”.

Six people were mauled by the animals in Winson Green near a primary school in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Simon Edge had to be treated in hospital for wounds on his back, arm and torso after his bitten by the “strong and vicious” dogs as he walked home from the dentist.

One of his neighbours and a teenage girl were also victims of the attack, Mr Edge told the Birmingham Mail.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously out of control.

Parents and carers at nearby Barford Primary School were warned the dogs could "kill a human" as their children were put on lockdown inside the hall, before later being released at 4pm.

They received a text alerting them to reports of "two potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school". It read: “The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human.”

The children were released shortly before 4pm.

Six people were mauled by the animals in Winson Green near a primary school in Birmingham on Tuesday (Google maps)

Mr Edge said: "I got bitten four times, twice on the lower back, on the left arm and once on the left hand side of my torso. There was a car next to me with a lady inside and she was screaming with her hands up.

"As I went to City Hospital, I saw police going to Barford Road. When I got to A&E, the lady who I had seen in the car sat next to me. She said someone she knew had got attacked as well."

West Midlands Police confirmed one victim was elderly. Mr Edge said he saw one of his neighbours and a teenage girl whose arms were covered in bandages when he was at hospital.

He said: "I got the impression that my injuries were mild in comparison to hers. It was a shock. The young girl asked me how long the attack lasted. It felt like eternity but it was less than a minute.”

The breeds of the dogs are unknown. Police said both had been seized and taken to kennels following the attacks.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday: "We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

"We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today [April 18], following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people.

"An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening.”