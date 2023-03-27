For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 70-year-old man suffered “unimaginable pain” after he was set alight just yards from his house in an attack that has “torn our family apart”, his son has said.

Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham at around 7pm on 20 March.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for serious burn injuries.

Mr Rayaz was retired and planned to spend his life “by praying and spending time with his grandchildren” – but his attacker “took that away from him and caused him lots of unimaginable pain”, his son said in a statement to Sky News.

The family “is in a state of shock and trying to understand why someone would do this”, the broadcaster quoted his son as saying.

Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque (Family handout/PA)

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Mr Rayaz, and another elderly man in London who was also set alight after leaving a mosque.

Mohammed Abbkr, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Abbkr, who gave no indication of plea to either charge, was remanded in custody and his case was sent to Birmingham Crown Court for a first hearing there on 20 April.

Abbkr was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Rayaz, who as of Thursday remained in hospital with severe injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of the same offence in relation to 82-year-old Hashi Odowa, who suffered severe burns near an Islamic centre in Ealing.

Mr Rayaz’s son was quoted as saying his “thoughts are also with the victim and family of the Ealing attack”.

“I hope no one has to go through what our family is going through, as it has torn our family apart,” he added.

Councillor Rizwan Jalil of Oldbury last week described Mr Rayaz as a “pillar of the community”, adding: “I’m absolutely appalled by this vile attack on an elderly respected gentleman.”

He added: “He has children, a large family. He doesn’t deserve to be a victim of this brutal attack. No one does.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage or other video that could help the investigation.