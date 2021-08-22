Three men sought by police in Birmingham Gay Village attack probe

Police have released details of three men they want to speak to over an attack against two gay men in Birmingham.

The victims, identified only as Rob and Patrick, were outside the Missing Bar in Birmingham’s Gay Village on 15 August, when they were shouted at and then attacked with bottles.

West Midlands Police have said that the abuse came from a group of four men who were in a black SUV and who later got out of the car and assaulted the victims.

Patrick was knocked unconscious during the attack while Rob, his partner, suffered from several deep cuts.

Police have said that they are looking to speak to Sohail Khan, 24, Mosin Mahmood, 31 and Ishaaq Ayaz, 21, who are all from Birmingham, in relation to the assault.

The couple, who come from Bicester in Oxfordshire, said that they had been at a friend’s housewarming party when they decided to go out for a dance in the village, reported the BBC.

Rob said that as they left Missing Bar, he made a joke towards a group of men who shouted homophobic slurs back at him.

Patrick’s phone was then snatched from him by the men as he tried to film the incident, meanwhile one of their female friends sustained a foot injury as she was dragged along by the SUV, whilst trying to get the phone back.

Both Rob and Patrick needed treatment in Birmingham City Hospital for their injuries

Sergeant Marc Petford called the attack both “shocking” and “outrageous”.

He said: “This was a shocking homophobic attack on two men enjoying a night out in our city. It’s outrageous and we’re determined to bring to justice the people responsible.”

Adding:“We have already completed a number of arrest attempts for the men; I would encourage them to hand themselves in and speak to us.”