For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have named a 17-year-old whose body was found in shrubland near the scene of the fatal shooting of a second teenager.

West Midlands Police said the death of Jaydon Beckford, whose body was found next to a canal in Ladywood, Birmingham, last Friday is being linked to that of 16-year-old Diego Henry, who died in hospital after a shooting on November 5.

The force said officers are not currently looking for anyone else as part of their investigation and further tests are being carried out to establish how Jaydon died.

A gun found in the same area as Jaydon’s body is being forensically examined.

In a statement, Jaydon’s family paid tribute to him as someone with “a sharp wit that could make anyone burst into laughter”.

Whether it was cracking jokes or sharing his thoughts, Jaydon was always a joy to be around and spend time with, which is reflected in his family and friends who adored him Statement from Jaydon Beckford's family

The family statement added: “Jaydon was so transparent; you always knew where you stood with him. He was not afraid to speak his mind and be true to himself and tell those he loved that he loved them every day.

“Whether it was cracking jokes or sharing his thoughts, Jaydon was always a joy to be around and spend time with, which is reflected in his family and friends who adored him.

“Jaydon’s cheeky smile and infectious, loving nature will be remembered by those who loved him dearly.

Diego was found with a gunshot wound at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, and died in hospital two days later.

In a tribute issued on Sunday, Diego’s mother, who was not named, said he “was a pleasant and well-mannered young man, who would easily put a smile on anyone’s face” and had a “passion for music”.

Detective Inspector Gavin Green said: “This is a complex investigation and a tragic set of circumstances. My sympathies truly remain with the families of both boys.

“The investigation is ongoing and we ask that anyone who has information, and hasn’t spoken to us, should contact us.”