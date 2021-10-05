Manhunt after woman raped behind Birmingham shopping complex

A manhunt is underway after a woman was raped behind a busy retail park.

Police are hunting for a man with a “Birmingham accent” following the sex attack on parkland near the Princess Alice complex in Sutton Coldfield at about 10pm on Sunday.

The victim is receiving treatment for her injuries in hospital as police appeal for anyone who has CCTV footage or information about the attacker to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 20 and 35 who was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers and spoke with a Birmingham accent.

West Midlands Police said it had received information from locals suggesting someone matching the description had been hanging around the park.

Anyone who has spotted a man matching the description in the previous days or weeks is asked to call police immediately on 101, quoting investigation number 20/1595275/21.

Those with CCTV, dash or doorbell cameras in the area are also being urged to check their devices.

Detective inspector Andy McHugh, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ll be working around the clock to find this man but you can help by checking your CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage.

“Look for anything that doesn’t seem right. Tell us right away if you see anything.

“Our thoughts are with the woman who is understandably extremely traumatised.”