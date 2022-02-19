Birmingham murder investigation launched after man found with fatal injuries in car

A major murder probe has been launched by police after a man was found in a car with fatal injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The force have set up a cordon on Wright Road, Saltley, Birmingham in order to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 12.45am after an unnamed man was found with serious injuries inside a car.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are contacting a number of people in the surrounding area and sourcing footage from CCTV cameras that could help them connect the dots as to what happened.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from Force CID, said: “We’re at the early stages of this investigation and our thoughts are with the man’s family.

“We are working to find out what happened and a large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts.

“Anyone who saw anything or has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage from around the time of the incident, should please let officers at the scene know or call us on 101.”