Five injured as car driven into crowd outside nightclub in Freshers’ week horror

Five people have been injured after they were “deliberately” ploughed into by a hit-and-run driver outside a popular Birminghamnightclub while celebrating Freshers’ Week.

Police were called to The Tunnel Club on Livery Street at around 3am on Friday morning after receiving reports of a disorder involving a group.

They discovered five injured people, one of whom had suffered “multiple serious injuries” with all of them taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody, while police are still searching for the driver involved.

According to their website, The Tunnel Club hosted a Freshers event on Thursday evening, which would have seen hundreds of new students celebrating the start of university.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating after a number of people were injured after, it is believed, they were deliberately driven at in Birmingham this morning.

“We were called to Livery Street shortly after 3am after a report of a disorder involving a group.

“Officers attended and five people were found injured.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody at this time, while we are still actively searching for the driver and the car involved.

“We are treating this incident as a targeted attack and are stepping up our patrols in the area today for reassurance.

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened, especially those with photos or video, to get in touch with us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log 315 of 4 October.”