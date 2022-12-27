Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dancefloor named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 23-year-old man who died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day has been identified by police as footballer Cody Fisher.

A family statement shared by the force said: “They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time.”

Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that a man had been injured.

Mr Fisher had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.

Mr Fisher played for Stratford Town FC and had previously played for Bromsgrove Sporting.

A friend of Mr Fisher who had played alongside him at Bromsgrove told Sky News: “He was genuinely one of the nicest people you could hope to meet. He’d do anything for you.”

In a flurry of statements posted to Twitter, former clubs paid tribute to their former player.

“All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher. Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Bromsgrove posted.

A second tribute from Stourbridge FC, another of Mr Fisher’s clubs, said it was “devastated” to hear of his death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time, rest in peace Cody,” its statement read.

No one has been arrested for the murder at this stage and police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub in an attempt to identify the culprit.

More follows