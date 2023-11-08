Murder investigation as boy dies after being shot in Birmingham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched a murder investigation and a teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Birmingham.

The boy was found with gunshot wounds at an address in the inner-city suburb of Ladywood in the early hours of Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and West Midlands Police has now revealed he died on Tuesday as as result of his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting on Tuesday and remains in police custody being quizzed by detectives.

“This is the tragic death of a young man who should have had his life ahead of him,” said Chief Inspector Sara Beech. “Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at what is an incredibly painful time.

“We understand this dreadful news will naturally cause concern and upset within the community, but we need people to remain calm so we can fully investigate, get answers and convict whoever was responsible.

“We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance and our officers will be available for anyone who has information.”

A scene remains cordoned off on Lighthorne Avenue, where the shooting took place, and on St Vincent Street, near the city's Brindley Place entertainment district.

View more

Police said on Tuesday that detectives were trawling CCTV, with neighbourhood officers are in the area to offer reassurance and act as a point of contact for anybody with concerns.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called at 12.26pm on Sunday, and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the property on Lighthorne Avenue.

A spokesperson spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found the patient in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“He was conveyed to hospital on blue lights in a life-threatening condition with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling on board to provide continued treatment en route.”

Additional reporting by SWNS