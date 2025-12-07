Eight arrested after two men stabbed in violent brawl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Eight people have been arrested after two men were stabbed in a violent brawl in the early hours.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene in the Summer Lane area of Birmingham, near to the city centre, just before 5am on Saturday after two men in their twenties had sustained stab wounds, a spokesperson for the force said.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries and are in a stable condition.

Eight people - six men and two women - aged between 19 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and wounding.

BirminghamLive reports that two cars were seen damaged, including a yellow Lamborghini Urus.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police told The Independent: “We were called to the area of Summer Lane, Birmingham at around 4.50am this morning (Saturday) after two men in their 20s sustained stab wounds.

“They have both been taken to hospital with serious injuries and are in a stable condition.

“Six men and two women aged between 19 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and wounding.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting log 596 of 6 Dec.”

In an update on Sunday, the force said: “We are continuing our enquiries such as reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to establish the exact circumstances and identify all those involved.

“Six men and two women, aged between 19 and 24, have now been bailed pending further enquiries.”