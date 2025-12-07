Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Eight arrested after two men stabbed in violent brawl

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries

Dan Haygarth
Sunday 07 December 2025 13:00 GMT
Ten people have been arrested
Ten people have been arrested (PA Archive)

Eight people have been arrested after two men were stabbed in a violent brawl in the early hours.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene in the Summer Lane area of Birmingham, near to the city centre, just before 5am on Saturday after two men in their twenties had sustained stab wounds, a spokesperson for the force said.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries and are in a stable condition.

Eight people - six men and two women - aged between 19 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and wounding.

BirminghamLive reports that two cars were seen damaged, including a yellow Lamborghini Urus.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police told The Independent: “We were called to the area of Summer Lane, Birmingham at around 4.50am this morning (Saturday) after two men in their 20s sustained stab wounds.

“They have both been taken to hospital with serious injuries and are in a stable condition.

“Six men and two women aged between 19 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and wounding.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting log 596 of 6 Dec.”

In an update on Sunday, the force said: “We are continuing our enquiries such as reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to establish the exact circumstances and identify all those involved.

“Six men and two women, aged between 19 and 24, have now been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in