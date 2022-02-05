Urn containing ashes of stillborn child stolen in Birmingham burglary

A woman has expressed her distress after an urn containing the ashes of her stillborn baby was stolen during a burglary.

West Midlands Police has appealed for help from the public after the urn was taken during the break-in on Friday in Clopton Road, Garretts Green in Birmingham.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “The urn contains the ashes of the homeowner's first child, who was stillborn almost 10 years ago, so we are desperate to get it back for her.

“She is understandably very distressed.”

Cash and a Nintendo Switch games console were also taken in the raid, police confirmed, insisting that the urn will have little monetary value and will be of no use to the thieves.

“They may have already discarded it somewhere, so we are hoping that someone may come across it and contact us,” the force added.

Social media users expressed their disgust at the shock incident.

One user said: “This has actually turned my stomach.. how disgraceful can anybody be? Absolutely awful I hope it’s returned in one piece soon.

Another added: “How disgusting. Such a lovely urn they probably thought it was of monetary value and didn’t care of the emotional value. Hope its returned intact.”

Police said if anyone has any information, they should get in touch via Live Chat on their website quoting crime reference 20/193726/22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

