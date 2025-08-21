US woman to be sentenced over failed assassination plot in Birmingham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A would-be assassin who flew to the UK only for her gun to jam during an assassination attempt while she was disguised in a niqab will be sentenced on Thursday.

Aimee Betro, 45, was found guilty of conspiracy to murder, possessing a self-loading pistol and fraudulently evading the prohibition on importing ammunition after a three-week trial which ended last week.

The graphic design and childhood education graduate tried to shoot Sikander Ali at point-blank range outside his home in Measham Grove, Yardley, Birmingham, shortly after 8pm on September 7 2019.

Judge Simon Drew KC will sentence Betro, who is originally from West Allis in Wisconsin but lived in Armenia until earlier this year, at Birmingham Crown Court.

Jurors at her trial heard she took part in a plot orchestrated by co-conspirators Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir, 31, who were sentenced for their part last year, following a feud with Mr Ali’s father, Aslat Mahumad.

Nazir was jailed for 32 years in November 2024 for offences including conspiracy to murder while Aslam was sentenced to 10 years.

Prosecution counsel Tom Walkling KC said “revenge was the motive” after Nazir and Aslam were injured during disorder at Mr Mahumad’s clothing boutique in Birmingham in July 2018, which led them to conspire to have someone kill him or a member of his family.

Mr Walkling told Betro’s trial that she met Nazir, who lived in Derby, on a dating app in late 2018 and then communicated with him via Snapchat before flying to the UK on Christmas Day of the same year.

She told the court she slept with Nazir at an Airbnb in London before returning to the US in January 2019.

Records show Betro landed at Manchester Airport on a flight from Atlanta on August 22 2019, two weeks before the attempted killing of Mr Ali.

Betro was caught on CCTV at and near the scene of the failed attempt to shoot Mr Ali, who fled in his car after the gun jammed.

Security camera footage also captured her return to the scene hours later, when she aimed three shots through the front windows of Mr Ali’s family home.

Betro told the court she flew into the UK to celebrate her 40th birthday and knew nothing of any shooting or murder plot by the time she returned to the US.

She also attempted to explain away evidence against her by claiming the woman caught on CCTV wielding a gun and recorded booking taxis was “another American woman” known to Nazir who had a similar voice and footwear.