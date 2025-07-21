Would-be assassin in a niqab failed in murder plot after gun jammed, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A would-be assassin wearing a niqab tried to shoot a man at point-blank range as part of a “violent” feud involving two families but the gun jammed, a court has heard.

Aimee Betro, 45, is alleged to have flown from Wisconsin in the US as part of a plot orchestrated by co-conspirators Mohammed Aslam, 59, and Mohammed Nabil Nazir, 31, to attack a rival family on September 7 2019.

Father and son Aslam and Nazir, of Elms Avenue in Derby, were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court in November last year for their part in the plot but Betro flew back to the US days after the bungled assassination attempt and was later extradited to the UK.

Appearing on Monday at the same court as her co-conspirators did, Betro, who wore pink leggings and her hair in space buns in the dock, listened as prosecution counsel Tom Walkling KC told a jury of six men and six women that the attempted assassination was the culmination of a long-running “vendetta” involving the family of Aslat Mahumad in Birmingham.

Mr Walkling said “revenge was the motive” after Nazir and Aslam were injured during disorder at Mr Mahumad’s clothing boutique in Birmingham in July 2018, which led them to conspire to have someone kill him or a member of his family.

It is believed Mr Mahumad was the target of the attempted shooting on September 7 2019, and Betro lay in wait in a BMW she had bought earlier that day outside his family home in Measham Grove, Birmingham, the court was told.

After around 45 minutes, Mr Mahumad’s son Sikander Ali arrived home, and CCTV of the moment the would-be assassin, with face covered, approached him and fired the gun at point-blank was shown to the jury.

After the gun jams, Mr Ali manages to escape by reversing his SUV out of the road, clipping the car door of the BMW and damaging it so badly it would no longer close.

After the failed assassination attempt, Betro allegedly returned to the scene in a taxi hours later in the early hours of September 8 and fired three shots through the windows of Mr Mahumad’s family home, which was empty at the time.

Before she is alleged to have returned to the scene to use the now-working gun to fire bullets into the house, Betro is said to have used a cheap phone she had purchased to send messages to Mr Mahumad including: “Where are you hiding?”, “stop playing hide and seek, you are lucky it jammed” and asking him to meet her at a nearby Asda.

The damaged Mercedes was later found dumped, by members of Mr Mahumad’s family and then the police, and inside was a black glove with Betro’s DNA on it, Mr Walkling said.

The court heard Betro, who had flown into the UK on August 22 2019, was back at Manchester Airport by 1.30pm on September 8, and flew back to the US the next day.

The trial continues.