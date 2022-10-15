Second man charged after Bishopsgate stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A second man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery and knife attack in Bishopsgate, central London, which left six people injured.

Tyrone Dean, 23, of Haringey, north London, has been charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident on 6 October, City of London Police said.

He also faces two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B controlled drug.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender. She has since been bailed, while Dean is being held in custody.

Another man, Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, was also previously charged over the alleged attack.

He is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

Parkinson is accused of slashing a man's face, which required 52 stitches.

Witnesses alleged that masked men on electric bicycles attempted to steal a pedestrian’s phone in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street station, on Thursday morning, with a fight breaking out after several members of the public stepped in to help.

A cordon remained outside a skyscrapper in the hours following the stabbing (Getty Images)

The emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 10am after reports of three people suffering stab injuries, while three others were also injured.

The three stabbing victims were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the City of London Police said, announcing that they had launched an investigation and were not treating the matter as terror-related.

Police had previously said that two suspects were being sought as part of their probe into the incident.

“Stopping phone thefts and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for City of London Police,” chief superintendent Steve Heatley said last week.

“The number of phone snatches is down, due to focused effort including working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service last week to make several arrests.”