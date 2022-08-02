‘Black widow killer’ who murdered husband with poisoned curry freed from prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman dubbed "the black widow killer” after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry on his birthday has been released from prison.

Dena Thompson walked free following a decision by the Parole Board, having served 19 years behind bars.

Thompson, now 61, was jailed for life in 2003 after she was convicted of killing her second husband, Julian Webb, at their home in Yapton, Sussex, on his 31st birthday in June 1994.

Described by police as a “dangerous woman” and “every man’s nightmare”, Thompson, of Cullompton, Devon, had a history of conning men out of money.

Officers said she had targeted men “sexually, financially and physically” for a decade.

Thompson, whose minimum jail term was later increased to 16 years, hid anti-depressants in Mr Webb’s favourite meal and laced his drinks with ground aspirin, but claimed he had taken his own life.

The truth of her crimes only emerged seven years after the murder, when his body was exhumed from a family plot in Hayling Island, Hampshire.

A witness had come forward after a jury cleared Thompson in 2000 of trying to kill her third husband, Richard Thompson, during a sex bondage session.

Fresh tests revealed a higher level of drugs in Mr Webb’s body than first thought.

Thompson married Mr Webb bigamously in 1991 while still married to first husband Lee Wyatt, who told the court she had made false accusations against him, made him go on the run and set him up to take the blame for her frauds.

After Mr Webb’s death, and eventually divorcing Mr Wyatt, she married Mr Thompson.

They were later divorced after she attacked him with a baseball bat and a knife because she said she feared for her life.

At the time of her crimes Thompson was “deceptive”, “could hold grudges” and did not always have “control of her temper”, Parole Board papers said.

While behind bars she had taken part in rehabilitation courses, therapy, training and had already been temporarily released from prison.

In a document setting out the decision made in May, the Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of her offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Ms Thompson was suitable for release once suitable accommodation became available in early June 2022.”