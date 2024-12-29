For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three people have been arrested after a father was hit by a car after an argument in a bar on Christmas Day.

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said.

Police were called to reports of an altercation outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire, shortly before 4.50pm.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Police said they recovered the abandoned Toyota overnight.

open image in gallery The Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire ( Google Maps )

A 58-year-old man of no fixed address and a 31-year-old man from Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 35-year-old remains in custody and the 58-year-old has been released on conditional bail.

On Saturday evening a 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

In a tribute to Mr Marsden, his family said: “To our hero, spread your wings far and wide. Your partner Leanne and your babies love you millions. You really were like no other, goodnight x.

“Kirk you were a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed. Rest with your dad now in heaven x.”

His mother posted a picture of her son smiling with his recently deceased father on Facebook under the caption: “You are both together. Now fly out with the angels. I’m gonna miss you both like mad.”

Police are asking for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage covering the area between Livesey Branch Road and Brindle Street between 4.30pm and 5pm on Christmas Day, and are asking witnesses who saw a Toyota Land Cruiser to come forward.

DCI Bryony Midgley said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Kirk’s family and loved ones at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“The family are being supported by specially trained officers and remain at the forefront of our minds. Nobody should have to go through what they are going through, particularly at this time of year.

“As part of this fast-paced investigation, we have made a further arrest today.

“We know there was an altercation in The Gate prior to the fatal incident outside, which is linked. I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage to also make contact with my team.

“I am aware that news of this incident will cause some concern in the community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we have increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0747 of 27th December 2024 or upload it online.