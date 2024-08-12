Support truly

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man fell from a fourth floor balcony in Salford.

Officers were called to reports that a man had fallen from a balcony at Black Friar Court at 8.42pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Despite efforts from emergency services, the 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital, the force added.

Police have arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 40, on suspicion of murder. Both remain in custody for questioning.

The two suspects remain in police custody for questioning ( PA )

Enquiries are ongoing, the force said, as they appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Detective inspector David Ogden of Greater Manchester Police said: “We know the community will be concerned about this tragic death, and we share their concern.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to us.

“Please don’t assume that what you know is already known to us.

“The smallest piece of information may be crucial to our investigation and towards getting answers for this man’s family.”

Another murder investigation has been launched in Northamptonshire after the death of a man who is reported to have fallen from a third-floor window at a hotel.

Emergency services were called to the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 3044 of 11/8/24 or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.