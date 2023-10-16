Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scaffolder appears in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters

Louis Grieves was charged after trying to move the protesters out of the way of his van on Blackfriars Bridge.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 16 October 2023 14:14
Louis Grieves appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (PA)
Louis Grieves appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (PA)
(PA Archive)

A scaffolder has appeared in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters.

Louis Grieves, 22, from Bromley, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with threatening the protesters on Blackfriars Bridge in London on July 21.

Grieves appeared in court wearing a green camouflage jacket and blue trousers.

He denied one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence against the protesters.

He will next appear at City of London Magistrates’ Court for a trial on January 19.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in