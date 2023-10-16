Scaffolder appears in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A scaffolder has appeared in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters.

Louis Grieves, 22, from Bromley, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with threatening the protesters on Blackfriars Bridge in London on July 21.

Grieves appeared in court wearing a green camouflage jacket and blue trousers.

He denied one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence against the protesters.

He will next appear at City of London Magistrates’ Court for a trial on January 19.