Seven people were arrested and dozens of police deployed after reports of “large scale disorder” at a London fairground on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Blackheath, next to Greenwich Park in south London, following reports of violent assaults and anti-social behaviour in the area where a fun-fair was taking place.

Videos circulated on social media showed dozens of officers in the park diffusing an incident and moving young people out of the park while a large cordon was put in place to disperse attendees.

Woolwich and Greenwich MP, Matthew Pennycook led calls for parents to get their children home while locals were told to avoid the area while police evacuated the park.

Additional police officers were called to the scene where seven arrests were made (Screengrab )

There were reports of a stabbing at the park, however, “following a thorough search of the area no victim was found,” the Metropolitan Police said. Officers subsequently concluded that there was no stabbing.

Seven people were arrested at the park on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and related offences, the Met Police said and a Section 60 remained in the area until 7am on Wednesday, giving officers additional stop and search powers.

Officers diffuse a violent incident in a south London park (Screengrab)

“I’m aware of the large-scale disorder taking place on Circus Field, Blackheath. The police are deploying extra resource. Please avoid the area. If you believe your child is at the funfair or in the area, please ask them to return home immediately,” Mr Pennycook tweeted.

Witnesses at the park claim someone was attacked with acid but again this has not been confirmed.

Twitter user Sean Ash said he was at the Blackheath funfair with his children when the event was shut down.

“Spoke to some people there who witnessed someone having acid thrown on them and set alight,” he said.

The Met Police said they have not received reports of anyone being attacked with acid.

A helicopter was spotted in the area as police dealt with the incident (Screengrab)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 4:20pm on Tuesday, 12 April following reports of antisocial behaviour and a number of assaults at Greenwich Park.

“A stabbing has also been reported; following a thorough search of the area no victim was found. Officers are therefore content that no stabbing took place.

“A number of police resources were sent to the scene and a cordon was put in place to help disperse the large number of people in attendance. By about 6:15pm the area had been cleared.

“A section 60 was authorised and was in place until 7am on Wednesday, 13 April. Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and related offences.”