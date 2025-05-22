Football fan jailed for five years after fatal pub fight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who killed a rival football fan has been jailed for five years.

Jake Balmforth, 35, punched Tony Johnson, 55, as rival fans clashed outside the Manchester pub on Blackpool Promenade on a Saturday evening after Blackpool played Burnley on March 4 2023.

Mr Johnson, 55, from Blackpool, suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital two days later without regaining consciousness.

The disturbance happened at around 7.20pm after the Championship game earlier in the day in Blackpool.

Balmforth had travelled to the Lancashire resort to watch Burnley and was in the Manchester pub which was a designated pub for Burnley supporters.

Mr Johnson was among a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the pub.

During the trouble that followed, Balmforth punched Mr Johnson once in the face, and the incident was caught on CCTV.

Police at the scene provided emergency medical assistance before Mr Johnson was taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Balmforth, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court after a six-day trial earlier this month.

Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, jailed him for five years at the same court on Thursday.

Balmforth was also given a nine-year order banning him from football grounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows of Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts remain very much with Tony Johnson’s family.

“It has been a harrowing experience for them over the last two years, losing a loved one and having to relive the events of the evening of 4 March 2023 during the trial.

“This case shows how outbreaks of violence can lead to tragedy and what the terrible consequences of one punch can be.

“Jake Balmforth was convicted by the jury of Mr Johnson’s manslaughter and will have to carry that burden for the rest of his life.”

Eight other men who pleaded guilty to affray will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 4.