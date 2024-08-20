Two men jailed for violent disorder following Blackpool protest

Support truly

Two men have been jailed for taking part in disorder that broke out in Blackpool earlier this month, following the Southport stabbings.

Daniel Stewart, 28, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, and Andrew Hook, 32, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, were both sentenced to 27 months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.

The force posted a video to social media showing Stewart shouting and swearing at mounted police on August 3.

Stewart, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault by beating, covered his face and wrapped an England flag around his shoulders before throwing a can towards the officers and pushing them.

He later assaulted a security guard at a shopping centre, the force added.

Hook had been charged with violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after punching a security guard in the head and kicking them during disorder in the town on the same day.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Stewart and Hook are just two of those to be sentenced following disorder in Blackpool, and there will be more in the coming weeks and months.

“Disorder is not and will never be acceptable in any part of our county.

“Hook and Stewart chose to have a detrimental impact on the law-abiding citizens of our Lancashire communities.

“They were violent towards my officers, and members of the public. Their behaviour was disgraceful and will absolutely not be tolerated in Lancashire.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe in their local area without the threat of violence or disorder.

“Lancashire Police will not stand for it, and I welcome the custodial sentences handed down on them today.”