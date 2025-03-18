Two men guilty over theft of £4.75m golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two men have been found guilty over the theft of a £4.75 million gold toilet from Blenheim Palace.

The fully-functioning 18-carat gold toilet, which had been installed as an artwork at the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born, was stolen in a raid in the early hours of September 14 2019.

It was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and was a star attraction in an exhibition when it was stolen.

It is believed the distinctive toilet has now been split up and disposed of, Oxford Crown Court was told previously.

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday found Michael Jones, 39, guilty of burglary.

Jones, from Oxford, visited the palace twice before the theft, but denied these were reconnaissance trips.

He previously told jurors he “took advantage of” the gold toilet’s “facilities” while at the country house the day before it was taken.

Asked what it was like, Jones said: “Splendid.”

Jurors were previously told James Sheen, 40, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, had already pleaded guilty to burglary.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property, at Oxford Crown Court in April 2024.

The court previously heard Jones had worked as a roofer and builder for Sheen from about 2018 and was effectively Sheen’s “right-hand man”, being trusted to arrange payments for his friend’s other employees.

Frederick Doe, 36, also known as Frederick Sines, of Winkfield, Windsor, Berkshire, was found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Doe helped Sheen sell some of the gold in the following weeks, the court heard.

Bora Guccuk, 41, from west London, was found not guilty of the same charge.

Jones was arrested on October 16 2019 and police analysed his phone. He had been searching for newspaper reports about the stolen toilet on September 20, jurors were told previously.

Doe will be sentenced on May 19. Jones and Sheen will be sentenced at a date yet to be set.

Shan Saunders of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was an audacious raid which had been carefully planned and executed – but those responsible were not careful enough, leaving a trail of evidence in the form of forensics, CCTV footage and phone data.

“It has been a complex case to prosecute, involving a nationwide investigation with many lines of inquiry to identify those who were subsequently charged in relation to the theft.

“While none of the gold was ever recovered – no doubt having been broken up or melted down and sold on soon after it was stolen – we are confident this prosecution has played a part in disrupting a wider crime and money laundering network.”

Thames Valley Police said other people were involved in the burglary at Blenheim Palace and called for anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking outside Oxford Crown Court following the verdicts, Detective Superintendent Bruce Riddell said: “As part of the investigation a number of other arrests were made but further charges could not be brought and it is clear that there are others who were involved in this crime.

“If anyone has information that they have not already come forward with in relation to the burglary or the sale of the gold, then we would encourage them to get in touch with Thames Valley Police or Crimestoppers.”

Speaking of Sheen, Mr Riddell said: “It is clear that Sheen has only one intent, and that is to do whatever he can to steal money and property regardless of the impact it has on others and communities.

“I am satisfied that Sheen pleaded guilty to his offences, and he will continue to serve time in prison for his crimes, as he was previously convicted of defrauding elderly and vulnerable people as well as the theft of money from cash machines and the organised theft of agricultural machinery.”

Speaking of Jones, Mr Riddell added: “Jones was clearly keen to assist Sheen in the burglary, carrying out the recces on his behalf and it is our case that he benefitted financially from the crime and we believe he also was present at the raid.”

Mr Riddell further said the convictions were the result of “a vast amount of work by detectives at Thames Valley Police”.

He said: “This has been a complex investigation with detailed forensic work, complex phone analysis and piecing together who planned the burglary of this unique piece of artwork, with an estimated value of £4.8 million.

“We made multiple arrests, investigated numerous scenes across the country, examined more than 2,000 exhibits, including CCTV enquiries, hundreds of statements, gathered a significant amount of intelligence, and looked into multiple lines of enquiry with our regional, national and international partners.

“All to find out who was behind the burglary, where the toilet had gone and who had profited from it.”

Blenheim Palace said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased that, five years after the theft of Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork America, three individuals have been brought to justice.

“We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their tireless work on this case and the highly professional way they have conducted their investigation into the theft from Blenheim Palace.”