A 49-year-old man has appeared in court accused murdering two women and trying kill a man and a teenage boy in a suspected Christmas Day knife attack.

Jazwell Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, appeared at Luton Crown Court charged with murders of Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his identity when he appeared via video-link from HMP Bullingdon for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

He is next due to appear at the same court on 21 March and a provisional trial date was set for 17 June.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a block of flats in the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes at around 6.30pm on Christmas Day.

Brown was later charged with their murders and the attempted murder of Bradley Latter, 29, and of a teenage boy who both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. They are both said to be recovering and in a stable condition.

He was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a Staffordshire bull terrier, in connection with the incident, Thames Valley Police said.

Police previously said the dog which had been injured in the incident had died, but they have since been informed it survived.

