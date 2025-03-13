Blood from ‘body parts’ murder victim found in accused’s bedroom, jury told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Blood from a pensioner who was murdered and dismembered was found in the bedroom of the alleged killer, a jury heard.

Stuart Everett, 67, was bludgeoned in the head then sawn into 27 pieces with a hacksaw, then his body parts were taken in bags on bus journeys to various “deposition sites” Manchester Crown Court has heard.

A forensic examination found blood on the carpet, wall and chest of drawers in the bedroom of the accused, Marcin Majerkiewicz.

Majerkiewicz, 42, denies the manslaughter and murder of Mr Everett, between March 27 and 28, last year.

Mr Everett, originally from Derby and born Roman Ziemacki to Polish parents, and Majerkiewicz, from Poland, lived together with another Polish man, food-processing factory worker Michal Polchowski, in a terrace house in Winton, Salford, Greater Manchester.

A murder investigation was launched after the discovery of a human torso in Kersal Dale nature reserve, Salford, on April 4 last year.

Police traced and arrested Majerkiewicz, who was caught on CCTV carrying a heavy bag and allegedly depositing the torso at Kersal Dale.

They then found one of the three men who lived at the house, Mr Everett, matched the body part discovered.

Jurors heard on Thursday about what police found when they examined the house they shared.

Forensic scientist Simon Telford said the only site of “substantial” blood-staining at the house was on the carpet in the middle bedroom, belonging to Majerkiewicz.

In the room, a rectangular piece of carpet, measuring 91cm by 21cm, had been cut out and replaced with another piece of carpet.

Diluted blood samples were found in this area, with some visible areas of blood staining, but more widespread when treated with chemicals used to detect blood.

Under the carpet the floorboards were examined, and detectives found a “significant source of wet blood had been present in the area”, which matched Mr Everett’s blood.

Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, asked what conclusions could be drawn.

Mr Telford replied: “So, having a bleeding or blood-stained individual on the floor in that room, could explain those findings.”

The original piece of carpet was found by police in a skip outside the house.

This was found to have “widespread” blood staining, matching Mr Everett’s DNA on it, and looked as though someone had tried to clean the carpet, the court heard.

Spots of blood were also found on the wall and a chest of drawers.

Mr Telford said the blood on the wall matched Mr Everett’s DNA but he could not say if it was present either by a force acting on wet blood and becoming airborne before landing, or “cast-off” blood present on something, such as a weapon, that is flung off as the object moves.

Mr Telford added: “An event or events have occurred in that middle bedroom that resulted in heavy blood being deposited on the carpet that could relate to an assault or dismemberment.

“I can’t say specifically what led to the heavy bleeding being deposited on the carpet.”

Peter Wright KC, defending, put it to Mr Telford that the scientific analysis report concluded the science “does not help to address” whether the defendant has assaulted Mr Everett, as alleged, or whether Mr Everett has been in his room with an injury that the accused has then tried to clean-up.

Mr Wright continued: “In other words, those propositions are equally likely.

“He may be the perpetrator. Equally, he may not?”

“Yes,” replied Mr Telford.

Jurors have been told only about one third of Mr Everett’s body has been recovered.

The trial was adjourned until Friday.