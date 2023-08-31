Jump to content

First picture of boy, 7, killed in BMW horror crash as man arrested

Seven-year-old Jack Rooke killed in crash in Huddersfield

Eleanor Noyce
Thursday 31 August 2023 22:16
Jack Rooke was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards

(West Yorkshire Police)

A man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Huddersfield.

Jack Rooke was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a black BMW in Longfield Avenue, Golcar, on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old died of his injuries in hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers continue to support Jack’s parents and also continue to request their privacy is respected at what is clearly a dreadful time. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.”

Police have urged any witnesses to either the collision, which happened at around 6pm, or the events before it to come forward.

