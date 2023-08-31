First picture of boy, 7, killed in BMW horror crash as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Huddersfield.

Jack Rooke was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a black BMW in Longfield Avenue, Golcar, on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old died of his injuries in hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers continue to support Jack’s parents and also continue to request their privacy is respected at what is clearly a dreadful time. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.”

Police have urged any witnesses to either the collision, which happened at around 6pm, or the events before it to come forward.