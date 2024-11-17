Police hunt BMW driver that left child fighting for life in hit and run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are hunting the driver of a BMW who mounted the pavement and hit a young boy before fleeing the scene.

The victim is fighting for life in hospital after reports of the car leaving the road and striking a bus stop in Long Cross, Bristol at 1.50pm on Sunday.

Police said that the two occupants of the car, a white man and woman, fled the residentiaI road at the junction with Kings Weston Lane.

Detectives put out an appeal trying to trace the driver and passenger of the BMW who fled.

The man was described as having short dark-coloured hair, wearing a grey puffer jacket, light-coloured trousers and white trainers.

The woman had blonde hair and was wearing a black puffer coat, blue jeans and light-coloured shoes.

The father of the boy urged people not to speculate on the cause of the accident on social media but thanked passers-by who came to help his family.

If you witnessed the collision, have any dashcam or CCTV footage of it, or have any other information that could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224303111.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.