A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod in Plymouth.

Cody Ackland, from the Southway area of the city, is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police said the family of Ms McLeod, 18, have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Donna McLeod, the victim’s mother, last night thanked the community of Leigham for doing everything they could to help bring her daughter home.

