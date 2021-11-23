Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The 18-year-old has been missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police has been conducting searches across the city supported by a police helicopter.

Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.

The family of Bobbi-Anne have been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Officers were pictured today conducting fingertip and forensic work near the area the teenager went missing (SWNS)

The Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard said the discovery of a body was another “dark day” for the city.

He tweeted: “It is devastating news for our city that a body has been discovered in the search for missing Bobbi-Anne. My thoughts and love are with the family.

“We await news from the police but this is another dark day for our city. Let’s pull together in the same way we did after Keyham.”

A Facebook page set up to help find Bobbi-Anne has now attracted more than 10,000 members. Officers were pictured today conducting fingertip and forensic work near the area the teenager went missing.

Detective Inspector Matt Lawrence previously said: “Bobbi-Anne McLeod was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday 20 November.

“We believe she was due to get a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre to meet some friends, but she didn’t show up.

“Bobbi-Anne is 18 years old, 4ft 11in tall and of slight build. She has brown hair, green eyes with straight shoulder-length hair and ear piercings. She was believed to be wearing grey Nike jumper, black ripped jeans and fishnet tights, and light Nike trainers.”

Additional reporting by PA