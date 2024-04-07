Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in park

Post-mortem examination to take place on human remains found in Rowdown Fields in Croydon

Tara Cobham
Sunday 07 April 2024 11:01
Police have carried out searches of Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London, as part of a murder investigation after human remains were found
(PA Wire)

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a London park.

The Metropolitan Police said a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday following the discovery of the human remains in Rowdown Fields in Croydon. Both remain in police custody.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday.

The Met launched a murder investigation after the force was called to reports of possible human remains in the park shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Detective inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience.

“I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

“Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their enquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.

More follows on this breaking news story...

