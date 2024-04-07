Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a London park.

The Metropolitan Police said a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday following the discovery of the human remains in Rowdown Fields in Croydon. Both remain in police custody.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday.

The Met launched a murder investigation after the force was called to reports of possible human remains in the park shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Detective inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience.

“I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

“Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their enquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.

