It all began when a nature lover stumbled across a gruesome stack of body parts from a dismembered body wrapped in sheets of cellophane.

The first discovery at Kersal Dale Wetlands on 4 April sparked a huge manhunt which led to the discovery of human remains at three other locations across Salford‘s beauty spots.

Remains were found at two more locations over the weekend after a dog walker found a package containing human remains in Colliery Wood on Saturday, while a diving team dredged up even more from Blackleach Reservoir near Bolton on Sunday.

More were found in an alleyway off a nearby railway on the same road in Winton where it is believed the victim, an unnamed man in his 60s, lived.

Police think the man died in March, and forensics have searched a property in connection with the case.

The remains found at the three new locations are still to be tested, but police are confident they belong to the same victim.

Police dogs scour Colliery Wood ( GMP )

ACC Sarah Jackson said, “We have had large numbers of officers, staff and specialists working diligently on this investigation over the last three weeks. It has been very much a large, collective effort, with the victim and family at the heart of it from the outset.

“We have specially trained officers deployed to support the family as they come to terms with this tragic news. They are aware of this morning’s further discovery and will continue to be kept up to date with how we are progressing.

Police give update after more human remains found in Blackleach Reservoir ( PA )

“Despite the charges brought today, our work is far from over.

“The scenes we already have established in Bury and Salford will remain in place for much of this week whilst our searches and enquiries continue. Local officers will continue to patrol the impacted areas to provide reassurance.

Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester, where a major investigation has been launched ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“We will continue following every line of enquiry to recover and reunite the victim with his family, bringing a dignified end to this terrible scenario.

“I’d like to thank the communities of Salford and beyond for their cooperation throughout this investigation. I know this incident has come as a shock, and the support we’ve had from those in the area is very much appreciated.”

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, have been charged with the murder of a “person unknown” between March 25 and April 2.

They appeared in the dock on Monday and followed proceedings with the help of Polish translators for the three-minute hearing at Tameside Magistrates’ Court in Greater Manchester.

Dressed in grey prison-issue tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.