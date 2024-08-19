Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arrest for preventing lawful burial after woman’s body discovered in bungalow attic

Nottinghamshire Police said a post-mortem found the woman died of natural causes.

Barney Davis
Monday 19 August 2024 15:16
A general view of Roman Road where a body was discovered in a bungalow
A general view of Roman Road where a body was discovered in a bungalow (Google Maps)

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered hidden in the attic of a bungalow.

A member of the public made the grim discovery in Ransom Road, Nottingham on Friday at 4pm before calling the police.

Following the discovery, a man reportedly fled the bungalow before a manhunt led to his arrest, far from the scene, in Mapperley in the early hours of Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a post-mortem found the woman died of natural causes.

The 65-year-old was taken into custody and later questioned on suspicion of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic discovery and we are continuing our work to understand the circumstances. Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct inquiries and offer reassurance.

“A post-mortem examination has been carried out and confirmed the woman died from natural causes. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

