Arrest for preventing lawful burial after woman’s body discovered in bungalow attic

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered hidden in the attic of a bungalow.

A member of the public made the grim discovery in Ransom Road, Nottingham on Friday at 4pm before calling the police.

Following the discovery, a man reportedly fled the bungalow before a manhunt led to his arrest, far from the scene, in Mapperley in the early hours of Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a post-mortem found the woman died of natural causes.

The 65-year-old was taken into custody and later questioned on suspicion of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic discovery and we are continuing our work to understand the circumstances. Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct inquiries and offer reassurance.

“A post-mortem examination has been carried out and confirmed the woman died from natural causes. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”