Massive brawl between adults at under 10s football match probed by police

Fighting broke out between adults at a children’s under-10s Sunday league game - with police having to be called to stop the violence.

The trouble flared in a seated stand as two rival teams faced in each at Boldmere St Michael’s ground in Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham.

Footage shows punches being thrown as the brawl takes place in the stand with coaches running across the pitch in a bid to calm the situation. Meanwhile, shocked children are led away from the violence.

As a result of the trouble, the match between Boldmere and Starland Warriors FC, based in nearby Kingstanding, was abandoned.

In a statement issued on social media, Boldmere St Michaels FC said: “There was an incident involving two U10 teams. Regrettably this spilled into the stands. Despite multiple Boldmere coaches trying to calm the situation, police intervention was required.

“Boldmere as a football club takes this situation very seriously and an internal disciplinary investigation has begun. The club will independently investigate, as well as cooperate fully, with any FA or police investigation. This behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Starlands Warriors FC also issued a statement on Monday morning.

It read: “We are aware of a situation which occurred early Sunday morning at one of our games, we are liaising with the County FA and police. Whilst investigations are on going we will not be commenting further as to not hinder investigations and outcomes.”

West Midlands Police confirmed it was called to the disorder. In a statement to The Independent, the force said: We were called to St Michaels Football Club in Boldmere at around 10.19am yesterday (8 Sept) to reports of disorder.

“We are aware of mobile phone footage circulating on social media which clearly shows disorder taking place. We are liaising with the club to ensure a robust police investigation into what happened. The local neighbourhood team will continue to work with the club to ensure that the safety of all attendees is maintained.”

Coaches appear to try to calm the situation in the stand ( @any_spare/X )

Last year, a former youth football manager made a plea for a “toxic culture” in the junior game to be addressed, calling on the Football Association (FA) to tackle bad behaviour of some parents and officials.

Also last year, the Northumberland Football League issued new rules after calling some parents “hooligans” over a rise in abuse towards players and referees.

The FA said it was addressing unacceptable conduct on the side-lines and in the stands through new measures introduced that see trouble-makers face potential criminal prosecutions.

The Independent has contacted West Midlands Police and the Football Association for comment.