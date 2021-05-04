Teenage boy who died in stabbing knocked on door for help after attack

A teenage boy knocked on a door for help after being stabbed in Bolton before dying from his injuries, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched after the 15-year-old’s death on Tuesday.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Walker Avenue, Bolton, in the early hours of the morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The boy was hospitalised with several stab wounds but died from his injuries, the force said.

Detectives said the victim had knocked on a door of a nearby house for assistance following the attack.

“This incident will understandably be a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this awful time,” Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge from GMP’s Wigan and Bolton Districts said.

“These are very early stages of our investigation but we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to piece together what happened and find those responsible.”

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

DSU Bridge said there would be an “increased police presence in the area” while the force looks into “a number of lines of enquiry”.

He added: “I would urge anyone who may have information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward. Even the smallest information may be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 359 of 04/05/2021 or report online. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.