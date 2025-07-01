Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bomb threat forces school to close while police investigate

The school reported receiving a ‘bomb threat’ in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Bryony Gooch
Tuesday 01 July 2025 15:36 BST
Park House School in Newbury has been closed for the day following the incident
Park House School in Newbury has been closed for the day following the incident (Google Maps)

A school in Newbury has been closed for the day after a bomb threat was received in the early hours of the morning.

Park House School, on Andover Road, did not allow pupils to attend on Tuesday after receiving the threat in the early hours of the morning. The school activated its emergency procedures and is working closely with Thames Valley Police to investigate what happened.

Students were advised to remain at home, and a number of pupils who turned up at the school gates were safely escorted to a safe area before they were dismissed. The school later confirmed all students were safe and accounted for.

Police said they believe there is no danger to the public and are now investigating it as a malicious communications incident.

The force said in a statement: “We are investigating a malicious communications incident at Park House School in Andover Road, Newbury, this morning.

“While the school has decided to close for the day, we believe the incident is isolated and no threats have been corroborated, so there is no danger to the public.

“Please get in touch if you have any concerns, though.”

Park House School, which welcomed an ‘outstanding’ judgement from Ofsted in June, is part of the Greenshaw Learning Trust, which has schools across South London, Surrey, Berkshire, Gloucestershire, South Gloucestershire, Bristol and Plymouth.

A spokesperson for Greenshaw Learning Trust said: “Park House School received a bomb threat in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The school immediately activated its emergency procedures to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“Students were advised to remain at home, and the small number who arrived at school were safely escorted to a designated safe area before being dismissed. All students are safe and accounted for.

“The safety and welfare of the school community is our highest priority. Park House School is working closely with the police as they carry out a full investigation.

“Parents and carers will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.”

