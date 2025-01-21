‘Our sweet baby boy’: Parents’ tribute to 2-year-old who died at Bootle nursery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Parents of the two-year-old boy who passed away following a medical episode in Bootle, Merseyside, have issued a touching tribute to their ‘sweet baby boy’.

Jude Gerrard was taken to hospital last Tuesday following an incident at Early Learners Day Nursery, on Hawthorne Road, at around 12.35pm.

He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards and his death is currently being treated as unexplained with ongoing inquiries into the incident.

The tribute, shared my Merseyside Police, said: “This is our sweet baby boy, Jude Gerrard.”

“We are absolutely heart broken and devastated beyond words by this shocking and unexpected loss of the love of our lives”, the family said. “I know all parents think this about their own children, but Jude truly was so incredibly special.

The family described their son as someone who people met and instantly loved, adding that he had so much for everyone too, “even if he’d pretend to web you like Spider-Man or wrestle you like Hulk Hogan.”

“Our lives will never be the same again,” the family continued. “He really was too good to be true and we can’t believe he has been taken away from us like this, with something so preventable. He deserved so, so much more. We count ourselves so lucky we got to be his mummy and daddy for two and a half years, even though he should have had so much more time.

“Please respect our privacy as we process and grieve this unimaginable loss and the police continue to investigate what happened to our amazing, beautiful, caring boy, Judie.”

Merseyside Police said the family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A postmortem has been conducted, but the cause of death withheld pending further reports.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.