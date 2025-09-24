Shoplifter stole more than £100,000 worth of stock from Boots

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A prolific shoplifter stole over £100,000 worth of Boots products during a three-month crime spree in stores across Kensington and Chelsea.

Liam Hutchinson, 32, committed a total of 99 shoplifting offences between May and August 2025 before he was caught by the Metropolitan Police.

CCTV footage shows him grabbing several items, including large quantities of electrical items and razors, and placing them in a bag or in his jacket.

On one occasion, a shop worker can be seen attempting to stop him before he runs away.

Hutchinson has now been jailed for 12 months and has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from every Boots store across the UK for 10 years.

He has also been banned from entering the borough of Chelsea and Kensington for the next five years.

Sergeant Jack Vine, from the Met’s Volume Crime Team in central London, who led the investigation, said: “Hutchinson has been targeting Boots stores across Chelsea and Kensington, costing the business a total of £107,000 in lost revenue.

“We recognised the impact Hutchinson’s actions were having on the retailer, and through working with staff, we built a strong case of evidence against him, which has been reflected in his sentencing.

“This result should act as a warning that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and that we will come down hard on those who show a complete disregard for the law, terrorise retail workers and cost businesses thousands of pounds.”

Nicky Harrop, Head of Security, Fraud and Contract Management at Boots, said: “We have been investing significantly in measures that will deter and disrupt criminal activity, stop theft, protect our team members, and support the police with high-quality evidence.

“Tackling the growing levels of retail crime is a collaborative effort, so we’re pleased to work alongside the Metropolitan Police to ensure our stores remain a safe and respectful environment for our team members and customers.”