Man denies having items with intent to damage property at Johnson party venue

A man accused of having items with intent to damage property at Boris Johnson’s wedding party venue has pleaded not guilty.

Tim Speers, 39, is alleged to have had spray paint, super glue and red boiler suits with him at the Daylesford Estate in Gloucestershire on July 29 2022, the day before Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie’s wedding party.

The defendant, of Fairfield Road, Bude, is also charged with one count of possession of a class B drug, cannabis, and a class C drug, Xanax.

At a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Speers pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former prime minister and Mrs Johnson got married in May 2021 but had wedding party celebrations at the Daylesford Estate on July 30 2022.

Owned by billionaire businessman and chairman of JCB Anthony Bamford, the Daylesford Estate contains a Georgian manor and hundreds of acres of countryside.

The Johnsons had marquees set up in the grounds with hay bales outside for seating for their wedding party.

At the hearing, Speers wore a bright green and blue coat and spoke to confirm his name and address.

He was bailed to appear at Southwark Crown Court on February 3.