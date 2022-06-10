Jail term for terrorist recalled to prison after secret bank account found

Shah Rahman received eight months in jail for each of the three breaches to run concurrently.

Emily Pennink
Friday 10 June 2022 15:31
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
A convicted terrorist who was jailed for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange has been put back behind bars for eight months after police uncovered a secret bank account following his release.

Shah Rahman was one of four al Qaida-inspired British extremists who had pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism in 2012.

A hand-written target list discovered at the home of one of the men gave the names and addresses of the then-London mayor Boris Johnson, two rabbis, the US embassy and the Stock Exchange.

The conspiracy was stopped by undercover anti-terror police before firm dates could be set for attacks.

On Friday, the Old Bailey was told how Rahman was released from prison in 2017 on licence and with the imposition of terrorism notification requirements.

On August 6 2021 the defendant’s wife was subjected to a port stop and an unauthorised number for him was found on her phone under the name “hubby”.

A view of the London Stock Exchange sign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police later carried out a search at his home which also uncovered an undeclared bank account.

Some proceeds from Rahman’s online perfume business had been put into the account.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, was subsequently recalled to prison.

He admitted three breaches of a notification requirement in relation to an undeclared bank account, email and phone.

In mitigation, Audrey Mogan said Rahman had committed the breaches in efforts to rebuild his life, communicate with his wife and set up a small business.

She said there was nothing nefarious in his activities and the defendant had positively engaged with authorities.

On Friday at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Sweeney handed Rahman eight months in jail for each of the three breaches to run concurrently.

