A nine-year-old girl has died after a suspected stabbing in Lincolnshire town of Boston town centre.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the child was killed on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the scene in Fountain Lane at 6.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: "A nine-year-old girl has sadly died from what is believed to be a stab wound in Boston.

"Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm today, Thursday, July 28.

"We have launched a murder investigation. The area has been cordoned off and we will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

"The young girl's parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers."

The force gave no details of any arrests or suspects.

The Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, said the girl’s death was “profoundly shocking”.

He added he had contacted policing minister Tom Pursglove “to ensure any national help that might be use is made available as quickly as possible.”