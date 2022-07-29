For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a nine-year-old girl in a suspected stabbing in Boston, Lincolnshire Police said.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses after the child was killed on Thursday evening in Fountain Lane.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm yesterday.

“A nine-year-old girl sadly died as a result of what we believe to be a stab wound.

“We have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

Floral tribute left near to the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

“We believe this to be an isolated incident. We are pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation. You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.”

The force said it is not yet in a position to name the victim but added that her parents are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those who she knew is a priority for us,” Ms Anderson said.

A forensic officer near the scene (PA)

Distraught residents gathered at the scene on Friday to lay tributes describing the killing as one of the worst incidents to happen in the town in recent years.

A flora tribute left nearby this morning read: “So sorry this cruel world has taken your life beautiful girl. May you be in the arms of the angels.”

Fountain Lane in Boston, is a market town on the east coast of England in Lincolnshire, borders the back of an old Grade II listed building called The Sessions House.

The Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, said last night on Twitter that the girl’s death was “profoundly shocking”.

Aerial view of the scene on Fountain Lane in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (PA)

He added he had contacted policing minister Tom Pursglove “to ensure any national help that might be of use is made available as quickly as possible.”

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services' work,” Mr Warman wrote.

The tragedy has rocked the local community with many expressing devastation at the news shared late on Thursday evening.

Many spoke of their shock and fear at a suspected murder happening so close to home, while one resident was left to openly ask if the area remain safe for her children.

Another, posting on Facebook, commented: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?”