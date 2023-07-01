Boy, 16, dies after being hit by car near Bournemouth airport as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car near Bournemouth Airport.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences after the collision in Parley Lane, Christchurch, at 9.37pm on Friday.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Officers and the ambulance service attended but sadly the pedestrian – a 16-year-old local boy – died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.”

Inspector Craig Tatton, from the roads policing team, said: “Tragically, a young person has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.”

