Police investigating mass brawl on Bournemouth beach release CCTV

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police investigating a mass brawl on Bournemouth beach that left a girl and a number of officers injured have now released CCTV of the incident.

Dorset Police said they were called to a disturbance involving a large group of people on Bournemouth seafront on Monday evening.

Officers received reports of the incident just before 7.30pm and rushed to the scene in the area of Pier Approach.

The force said “a number” of police officers ended up being injured during the brawl. A teenage girl was also wounded and rushed to hospital for treatment. None of the injuries were found to be serious.

Detectives investigating the public order incident have now issued 12 CCTV images of people they are trying to identify, as they appealed to the public for help.

A 22-year-old man, from Newbury in Berkshire, was previously arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

After further enquiries, an 18-year-old man, from Hackney in London, has been arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He remains in police custody.

Shortly before the disturbance on the beach, police were called to a fight in the Lower Gardens. Two girls from Bournemouth, aged 16 and 17, as well as a 17-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman, both from Poole, were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have all been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Local Policing Commander Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey said: “Our investigation into what happened on the evening of Monday 30 June 2025 is very much ongoing.

“We are determined to identify anyone believed to be involved in the reported disorder and ensure that they are held to account for the part they played.

“We have been reviewing footage from the night and have obtained images of a number of people we are looking to identify so we can take their accounts of what happened.

“From our enquiries so far, we have arrested a number of people both locally and out of county and we now believe that many of those pictured had come down to Bournemouth beach for the day and do not live in Dorset.

“I would urge anyone who recognises them to please contact Dorset Police.

“You will see a heightened police presence in the area as we want to ensure that our residents and visitors can all have a good, safe summer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250094417. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.