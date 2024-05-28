Tributes pour in for ‘beautiful’ woman stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Heartfelt tributes have started to pour in for a woman killed in a horrific double stabbing on Bournemouth beach, with friends describing her as a “beautiful person inside and out”.

Named locally as Amie Gray, the 34-year-old from nearby Poole was found with fatal knife injuries on Durley Chine Beach shortly before midnight on Friday and died at the scene.

While Dorset Police initially arrested a 17-year-old boy, they have since eliminated him from their enquiries and he has been released without charge.

CCTV images have been released of the suspect, which shows a hooded man walking in the city with the manhunt now entering its fifth day.

Taking to social media, friends of Ms Gray have described her as a “wonderful human being” who “didn’t have any enemies”.

Police officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth ( PA Wire )

A personal trainer who was also head coach for the Dorset Futsal Club Ladies, those she had taught within the community have come forward to praise her dedication and passion.

In a post on their Facebook page, the club changed their profile picture to black and wrote: “Today the club has received some truly devastating news. We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future.”

One friend said: “Fly high Amie Gray, I’ll miss you so much. I feel so heavy! You were such a good friend and someone I could call about anything. A beautiful person inside and out, thank you for all the laughs and memories I will cherish forever.”

A 38-year-old woman was also attacked during the incident and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect over the weekend and continue to urge anyone with information to come forward as officers work to confirm his identity.

The CCTV images are of a man wearing a dark hooded jacket, with inquiries continuing to confirm his identity ( Dorset Police/PA Wire )

In an update, detective superintendent Richard Dixey said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

“We need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

“We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.”